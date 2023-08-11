South Dakota has expanded Medicaid to cover an additional 52,000 individuals. If you’re unsure whether you qualify or what steps you need to take to be covered, representatives from Horizon Health Care, Inc., and S.D. Voices for Peace will be available at the Yankton Community Library from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug.14, to answer your questions and help you complete your Medicaid application.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.