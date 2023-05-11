HURON — The South Dakota State Fair Foundation has announced that the South Dakota Farmers Union has pledged $700,000 to the “Raise the SHED” Fundraising Campaign to help fund The SHED.
The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility including a show arena and educational center. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning about the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.
“We are a premiere sponsor of the State Fair because, to generations of South Dakota family farmers and ranchers, our South Dakota State Fair is a place to reconnect and learn from the ag community. Sponsoring the SHED is Farmers Union’s way of showing continued support for our State Fair and everything it means to South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers, today and into the future,” said Doug Sombke, President South Dakota Farmers Union.
The fundraising goal is $3 million. The total project cost is approximately $8 million.
“During the fair, The SHED will showcase the South Dakota sheep industry. Outside of the fair, The SHED will expand the versatility of the fairgrounds, and allow us to host national sheep shows and other activities,” said Larry Tidemann, The SHED fundraising committee chairman. “It’s a win-win situation that will benefit the sheep industry and South Dakota agriculture for years to come.”
The “Raise The SHED” campaign includes several donor opportunities for all donation levels including show arena naming rights, donor wall sponsorships, and a wool wall. For more information on how to donate visit: www.sdstatefairfoundation.com.
The former Open Class Sheep Barn has been demolished, and project planning and design for The SHED is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held during the 2024 state fair.
For additional information about the project or questions about the “Raise The SHED” campaign, contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds Manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us or Fundraising Campaign Chairman Larry Tidemann at 605-690-8353. A complete list of fundraising committee members and campaign information can be found at https://www.sdstatefairfoundation.com/.
