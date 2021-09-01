A Yankton man has been sentenced to prison in the death of a Yankton woman nearly two years to the day after it happened.
De’Von Taye Lopez, who last month pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter in the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton, in September 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary with 443 days of incarceration credited. He will also owe restitution to family members for expenses paid during the trial and for future counseling.
As part of Lopez’s change of plea, his sentence was capped at 60 years with 20 suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.