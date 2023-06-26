WASHINGTON — Constituents of Nebraska Third District Rep. Adrian Smith (R) are invited to meet with a member of his staff at an upcoming mobile office during the month of July in Hartington, Hyannis, Ponca, Aurora, Pender, Chappell, Minden, Central City, Stockville, Trenton, and Arthur.
Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office.
