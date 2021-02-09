PIERRE — District 18 lawmakers agree on the major impact of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds on South Dakota’s budget, but they hold different views on how it’s being spent.
Gov. Kristi Noem delivered a special budget address Tuesday to a joint session of the Legislature. The governor noted the availability of an additional $125 million in one-time funding: $51 million in revenue above her budget projections and $74 million in new flexibility for the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).
The District 18 (Yankton County) delegation — Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Reps. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) — offered their reactions after Noem’s address.
Hunhoff (R-Yankton), the lead co-chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee, noted Noem’s call for continued conservative budgeting.
“The governor focused on her leadership priorities for fiscal spending,” Hunhoff said.
By putting dollars into a trust fund, the state can build stable returns on interest, Hunhoff said. In turn, those returns can accomplish three of the governor’s priorities: supplement the general funding bill every year, pay down debt and restore infrastructure.
“The available dollars would provide for improvements that would be made now and not depend upon future, unknown revenue,” Hunhoff said.
Cwach said he viewed the governor’s message as focusing on the additional time for spending federal stimulus money already allocated. The federal government provides states with another year — until the end of 2021 — to allocate their funds. South Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funds for the pandemic.
CARES stands for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The big news from the governor’s speech was that the federal government’s extension of the previous deadline to spend CARES Act funds means that South Dakota has even more one-time money in our budget this year,” he said. “As I understood the speech, Governor Noem did not make any new proposals for one-time funding or ongoing revenue.”
Cwach questioned the governor’s proposals, such as expanding rural broadband, using federal funds intended for COVID-19 relief.
“(Tuesday) morning, I heard committee testimony from South Dakotans who are struggling through the pandemic,” he said. “CARES Act funds were meant to help ordinary South Dakotans with COVID-19.”
Cwach describes the governor’s broadband proposal as an otherwise “worthy goal,” but “he opposes using $25 million of CARES Act funds for that purpose.
“We should use those funds for state and local government, schools and people for costs directly related to COVID-19,” Cwach added.
Upon learning of the state’s revised revenue projections, Stevens welcomed the figures and direction in the budget address. “(I’m) very excited about the financial news brought by Governor Noem (Tuesday) afternoon,” he said.
Stevens described Noem’s budget actions as “very reassuring.”
Noem is “staying the course” by following the policies of her predecessor, Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R-S.D.), Stevens said.
Those policies use one-time funds only to invest in savings for a rainy day, to pay down debt and free up additional income, and to improve infrastructure, the Yankton lawmaker added.
During Tuesday’s address, Noem spoke of using funds to establish a needs-based scholarship endowment. A legislative bill would use $50 million as part of a $200 million endowment to fund the scholarships.
Stevens said he “completely agrees” with Noem’s plans for using some of the current funds to start a needs-based scholarship endowment.
“I believe that such a scholarship should ‘follow the student’ and that all schools, whether private or public, should be eligible,” he said.
Mount Marty University President Marc Long testified Monday before the Senate State Affairs Committee in support of the needs-based scholarship. He told the committee that the scholarships would send a strong signal to students and their families.
The committee passed the bill 9-0, and the measure is headed to the Senate floor.
After Tuesday’s budget address, Hunhoff said she believes the current influx of federal dollars should be considered one-time revenue. She doesn’t see the money as something on which to build future budgets, either for revenue projections or for spending priorities.
“This year, the revenue growth has been atypical and is going to be short-lived,” she said. “After the 2020 COVID dollars and the new COVID dollars are expended, the state will face the reality of the norm of South Dakota without the federal assistance.”
Thursday marks the final day for the Joint Appropriations Committee to select the general fund’s revenue targets. Once those targets are decided for the fiscal year 2022 budget, the process begins on deciding what becomes funded and the amount.
For the next two weeks, the committee will study all the requests and bills for their impact on the budget, Hunhoff said. The committee seeks a balanced budget that will grow the state’s economy, she added.
“A positive economy provides families (with) choices for their lifestyle in South Dakota and the desire to remain in our state,” she said.
Cwach believes the state needs to use the federal COVID-19 funding to meet immediate needs related to the pandemic and its impact.
“State government is not being managed very well in this pandemic,” he said. “Much of the committee testimony we are hearing is that state departments struggle to meet statutory obligations, particularly because state government cannot hire and retain good employees.”
State government needs to focus on meeting its current shortcomings, Cwach said.
“While I support some of the governor’s proposals, we need to do more to fix state government,” he said. “The governor’s comment that we should be planning for 20 to 30 years in the future ignores that our state government does not have the staff and resources to meet legal deadlines and obligations now.”
The Legislature’s main run ends March 11, and lawmakers will return March 29 to act on any gubernatorial vetoes and remaining business.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.