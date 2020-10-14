Due to a cast member’s mother being diagnosed with COVID, the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company (LCTC) has announced it has postponed its upcoming production of “Blithe Spirit” from the next two weekends to Nov. 5-8 and Nov. 13-15 at the Dakota Theatre.
Only one cast member was in contact with the individual, and they have tested negative, but, out of caution, the cast member is avoiding contact with others. This postponement allows the entire cast to arrange their schedules to allow them all to continue to participate.
LCTC officials remind the public of their protocols during the run of the show:
• Every patron will have his/her temperature taken to verify they are not exhibiting that most basic symptom;
• Every patron will be required to wear a mask in the lobby areas and restrooms. Once seated, masks can be removed;
• Every other row will be used for seating and, within those rows, distancing will be observed between groups of patrons;
• Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility;
• The entire facility will be given a thorough cleaning between each show.
Showtimes for “Blithe Spirit” will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-7 and Nov. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.
