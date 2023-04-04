County Commission
At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission was asked to pass a resolution against the Thirty-by-thirty (30x30) plan created by the Biden administration.

District 18 Rep. Julie Auch, a member of the local ag advocacy group Families Feeding Families, introduced Margaret Byfield, executive director of the property rights organization American Stewards of Liberty, to ask the commission to oppose the 30x30 initiative, an environmental conservation plan adopted by the Biden Administration.

