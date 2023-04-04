At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission was asked to pass a resolution against the Thirty-by-thirty (30x30) plan created by the Biden administration.
District 18 Rep. Julie Auch, a member of the local ag advocacy group Families Feeding Families, introduced Margaret Byfield, executive director of the property rights organization American Stewards of Liberty, to ask the commission to oppose the 30x30 initiative, an environmental conservation plan adopted by the Biden Administration.
The initiative was ushered into U.S. policy by executive order one week after Biden took office in 2021. The name of the initiative refers to efforts by the global community to conserve 30% of terrestrial and marine habitat by 2030. The movement began internationally with calls to set aside portions of the globe as protected.
Monday night, Families Feeding Families arranged for Byfield to give a presentation regarding 30x30 conservation easements at a meeting in Yankton. Reportedly, 250 individuals were in attendance, including three Yankton County commissioners and two state representatives. The presence of three county commissioners constitutes a quorum, which by law must be announced to the public ahead of time. Based on Press & Dakotan records, the quorum was not announced, nor was it mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We have asked for a few minutes of your time for tonight to present a resolution,” Auch said. “This is something that’s being passed across the nation to oppose a 30x30 Conservation Easement.”
Commission Chairman Don Kettering said the commission would not likely act on the resolution before reading it and taking time to think about it.
“It’s important to understand that there’s no authorization for this agenda,” Byfield said. “There’s no congressional act or constitutional basis for 30x30. This is all being done by presidential fiat. We live in a nation of laws, where our top people in office have to respect those laws and follow them just like us, who don’t hold office and who are just landowners.”
She said that what exactly will or will not be allowed on protected or conserved land has been left vague, that the program would circumvent the legislative process and be implemented through existing programs. Byfield added that such easements would be permanent, would be implemented without prior notification to governing bodies and would decrease property values in the vicinity.
The Biden administration describes the program as a locally led and voluntary nationwide effort to restore and conserve America’s lands, waters and wildlife.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch asked how many counties in South Dakota had passed the resolution. Byfield said she believes six out of the state’s 66 counties have passed it.
He also asked why the group did not start their appeal at the state level.
“When we had Margaret Byfield here last year, a letter was sent to Gov. Kristi Noem with absolutely no response,” Auch said.
No action was taken on the matter Tuesday.
Also, Joni Pier addressed the commission during public comment time regarding ambulance services in Yankton.
Pier said that many of the city officials and residents she spoke with shared her concern that Yankton’s ambulance service does not have enough staff to operate its ambulances in medical emergencies.
“When I learned a person needing help is out of luck getting to the needed medical facility, I knew we all needed to be concerned,” she said. “I was also told they do not transport if it was too close to the end of their shift, which could be three hours or more until the next shift starts.”
Pier added that when she explained the situation to all the commissioners, they told her it was at the top of their agenda.
“This was almost a year ago,” she said. “I was happy to read the ambulance service was mentioned at a meeting a couple of weeks ago. I read that Dan Klimisch was put in charge of getting things done with this matter.”
“These (emergency responders) we depend on to save lives make from $16.62-$19.73 (per hour) as paramedics, and the EMTs make $14.74 an hour,” Pier said. “I would think saving lives should be a lot more valuable than that.”
The commission was unable to enter into a discussion with Pier because she was in public comment time, but Klimisch offered to visit with her on the subject outside of commission meeting time.
Also, at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Bernie Hunhoff gave the commission an update on historic preservation in Yankton County;
• The board approved a conditional-use permit for East River Electric;
• Appointed Cheri Loest and Dan Clark to the Yankton County Planning Commission, each for a three-year term, replacing Matt Evans and Sherry Hofmann;
• The commission went into executive session regarding poor relief issues.
• After returning from executive session, the commission passed three motions, including one which placed a Yankton County employee on unpaid suspension. Klimisch abstained from that vote.
