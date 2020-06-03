In Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 update, South Dakota reported 95 new positive tests, bringing the state’s total of known cases to 5,162.
The state reported that 1,016 new tests were processed. Overall, the state has processed 48,662 tests for a test infection rate of 10.6%.
Of the new cases, more than one-third included people under age 30. There were 14 positive tests in the 0-19 age category and 20 in the 20-29 age category.
Thirteen new hospitalizations were reported, giving the state a total of 456 during the pandemic. The number currently hospitalized decreased by three to 87.
There were 94 new recoveries reported, giving the state a total of 4,084. Overall, South Dakota’s recovery rate is 79.1%
The number of active cases rose by one to 1,016.
No new deaths were reported. The state toll remains at 62. According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard, the state has a case fatality rate of 1.22%.
Locally, Union County (county seat: Elk Point) reported one new positive test, giving it 92 known cases, of which 21 are still active.
Yankton County again reported no new positive tests, remaining at 51 known cases overall. The number of recoveries increased by one to 45.
During a media briefing Wednesday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the mass testing of nursing-home facilities has so far included 5,226 residents and 7,613 staff, with an infection rate of “less than one-half of 1%.” A breakdown of results was not available.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported three more deaths as of late Tuesday night, bringing the state’s toll to 181. The case fatality rate is 1.16%.
There were 266 new positive tests recorded and approximately 3,500 new tests reported. To date, Nebraska has 14,611 known cases and has processed 110,119 tests for a test infection rate of 13.2%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), one new COVID-19 death was reported, bringing the total to 37.
The county reported two new cases and a total of 13 tests processed. To date, Woodbury County has 2,787 known cases and has processed 11,629 tests for a test infection rate of 23.9%.
