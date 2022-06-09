PIERRE —The Department of Labor and Regulation is offering a Summer Passport Series to provide virtual and in-person opportunities for career exploration, job readiness and work-based learning for teens and young adults between the ages of 14-24.
“Our Job Service offices have planned a summer full of fun events for teens and young adults to explore careers in their communities, engage with businesses and educators, and prepare for the world of work,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
Statewide virtual trainings will be held Tuesdays for six weeks from 2-3 p.m. CDT starting June 14. Topics include social media tips, interviewing, workplace communication, preparation for post-secondary education and job search skills.
“This online lineup is fantastic,” said Secretary Hultman. “If an individual can’t login from home, we have the technology and resources for them to join from any local Job Service office.”
In-person sessions range from courses on financial literacy and life skills, mock interviews, dressing for success, business tours and job shadows. Participants may be eligible to earn $25 for every in-person event attended.
“Hands-on experiences allow an individual to decide if the job is something they will love, or that it’s not for them,” said Secretary Hultman. “Either way, it serves as a vital part of making an informed career decision.”
Many sites have also arranged campus tours of the state’s technical colleges, public universities, and private colleges and universities.
Advance registration for both virtual and in-person events is encouraged by visiting dlr.sd.gov/summer-passport.
Contact a Job Service office for details on sessions being held in Brookings, Huron, Madison, Mitchell, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Vermillion, Watertown and Yankton.
