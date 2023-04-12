The sudden spring warmup has unofficially made a dent in the record books.
The Yankton airport recorded 91 degrees Wednesday, unofficially setting the record for maximum temperature on April 12. It topped the 90 degrees reached in 1985.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with lots of sunshine. High around 90F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 12:42 am
The sudden spring warmup has unofficially made a dent in the record books.
The Yankton airport recorded 91 degrees Wednesday, unofficially setting the record for maximum temperature on April 12. It topped the 90 degrees reached in 1985.
Meanwhile, Yankton also saw a record for maximum low temperature with a reading of 62 degrees. That unofficially broke the old mark of 58 set in 1931.
Yankton also tied the warmest maximum temperature record on April 11 at 54 degrees, matching the mark set in 1910.
More record-setting warmth is possible today (Thursday), but conditions are expected to be much cooler for the weekend. There’s also a chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.