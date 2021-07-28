100 Years Ago
Friday, July 29, 1921
• The tramway trestle out to the site of Pier 3 had been carried out about 180 lineal feet up to the close of work last night, according to the weekly report submitted by Resident Engineer C.P. Moss, and work was being continued today, of driving piles and decking them. Rails have been laid as far out as the structure is built.
• Dr. R.A. Larson, a dentist of Irene, is in Sacred Heart Hospital suffering with a badly lacerated hand, received while fighting the fire there early Thursday morning. Dr. Larson was handling a hose nozzle, and while thrusting it through the heavy glass of a door a portion of the broken glass fell upon the back of his right hand, severing completely the cord and tendons.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 29, 1946
• Eight violators of the Midwest Farmer Days button-wearing code were hailed into Kangaroo court at Third and Broadway streets last Saturday night, and the court showed little mercy for those citizens accused of negligence in aiding to promote Yankton’s celebration on August 28, 29, 30 and 31.
• Wind and hail, accompanied by a driving rain of 15 to 20 minutes duration, caused consider-able damage to corn crops in spotted areas near Creighton, Neb., and Centerville, S.D., yesterday afternoon but failed to produce widespread relief from the sultry weather of the last two days.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 29, 1971
• Over 700 young swimmers from a five-state Midwest area will be in Yankton this weekend taking part in the huge annual Lewis and Clark Swim Meet at Memorial Park Pool. South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Kansas will be represented.
• Yankton College coaching assignments for the 1971-72 athletic season have been announced by Jim Holwerda, head of the department of physical education and director of athletics. Coaching changes include the naming of Don Allan as tennis coach. In another change, Bill Bobzin will be wrestling coach rather than track coach this year. The final major change is the designation of Don Kortan as cross country and track coach.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 29, 1996
• A clown makes a balloon animal for a group of children during Downtown Yankton’s Crazy Days promotions. Hundreds of people wandered through the downtown area for sales and festivities, which also included hamster races and kiddie rides.
• People with an interest in the paranormal attended the Great Plains UFO Conference over the weekend in Sioux Falls, an event aimed at skeptics. About 60 people who claim to have seen, been abducted by, or were curious about UFOs attended. The hallways at the venue were lined with tables of related books, tapes, T-shirts and other items.
