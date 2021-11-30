County Gathers Input On Sewage District Study

Yankton County officials are beginning to gather input on a key component to the future of developing the area west of Yankton.
During an informal forum Tuesday evening, Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch sought out public input on updating a 2008 study on the creation of a sewage district to the west of Yankton.
“Right now with the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), there’s a lot of money out there to address situations like this,” he said. “It just seems like a good time to do it. The City of Yankton is working on their wastewater system, so now would be the time if we want to work with them to build a system — and there’s the potential it could all get pumped to the city system and the city would take care of it for a fee.”
He noted that the population west of Yankton from the river up to near Highway 50 and out towards Lewis & Clark Lake has grown to 1,735 residents and supports well over 500 campers.
Klimisch said the update to the study could actually be completed without any of the county’s money being spent.
“We have an opportunity to update the study that was done in 2008,” he said. “We have a grant from James River Water Development for half, and Gary (Vetter) and I have found for the other half ARPA funds from the federal government can be used. We could basically do a study of this area at really no cost to the Yankton County budget.”
Klimisch said that, ultimately, all the study would do is update how much a district would cost to implement and if it would be feasible.
“Once the study is done, we’ll know this is what the cost is going to be,” he said. “The numbers we have now are so outdated.”
The meeting had a small turnout, with suggestions ranging from focusing along the Highway 314 corridor and 23rd Street area, to building a separate sewage treatment plant south of Highway 52.
Even with a completed study, the decision to create the sewage district wouldn’t be up to county officials.
“The only way a sanitary system, from my understanding, can be set up is that the voters in that area have to come together, sign a petition and they have to vote to do it,” Klimisch said. “Even if they wanted to, the county can’t say, ‘This is a sanitary district.’ It has to be a vote of the people, and they have to want to do this.”
Following the meeting, Klimisch said that he was encouraged by the feedback received.
“We had some good public input on the project,” he said. “It seems like there is some desire for growth in the county and with the city. We’re going to take those suggestions to the engineers and get their input as well.”
He said that more meetings like the Tuesday event are possible, should the county eventually give the go-ahead.
“Ultimately, it’s going to be whether or not the rest of the County Commission decides to move forward with the study,” he said. “The study, getting the data and the numbers are what’s going to be crucial for moving this project forward.”
Klimisch said the County Commission could take up the decision to move forward with the study update as early as the Dec. 7 meeting.
