The Yankton County Veteran Service Office would like to invite all veterans to learn about the PACT Act, and the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. This event will be held at the Yankton VFW located at 209 Cedar Street in Yankton at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. This event is open to all veterans and families.
There were roughly 20 presumptive conditions added for Toxic Exposure for the Gulf War with two presumptive conditions added for Vietnam.
