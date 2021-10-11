SIOUX FALLS — Veronica Schmidt has been named senior director of Sanford Vermillion.
Schmidt brings more than 25 years of health care experience with her in her new role, including the first 16 years of her career where she worked as a social worker and the director of ancillary services at Sanford Vermillion.
“I am excited to be back in Vermillion and serve as the senior director for the Sanford services we provide in the community,” Schmidt said. “Sanford has made remarkable investments in the Vermillion community, and I’m excited to lead a team of individuals who are dedicated to the mission of health and healing.”
