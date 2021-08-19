Parkston Man Remains Missing

PARKSTON — The Parkston Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Parkston man.
David Winters has been missing since Tuesday, according to authorities. His pickup was found in Dimock, but he is still missing and there is concern as to his location.
The Parkston authorities posted the following notice on social media.
“(The) last known contact with David was Tuesday, August 17. After investigation, we know he was still in Parkston in the early morning of August 18,” the post said.
“David is approximately 5’10 and around 225 pounds. He is 63 years old. Believed to be driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado Grey in color with license plate 37J 852. If you see David, do not approach but call local law enforcement or 911.
“Please share this post with whoever you can. Let’s bring David home safely. David has been placed as a missing person. If you have any information, please let us know.”
The Parkston Police Department can be contacted on Facebook or by calling (605) 928-7301.
