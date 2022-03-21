Yankton County Commission is accepting applications for two positions on the Yankton County Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission meets the second Tuesday of the month to review applications in accordance with the Yankton County Zoning Ordinance and provide recommendations/findings to the Yankton County Commission/Board of Adjustment. There may be other special meetings as assigned.
These will be three-year terms that run through April 2025.
Those who want to be considered for an appointment are asked to submit a written statement describing their background to email address: gary@co.yankton.sd.us or Yankton County Planning & Zoning, 321 West 3rd Street #209, Yankton, S.D. 57078. All applications will be submitted to the Yankton County Commissioners for review and selection on April 5, 2022.
All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
For more information, contact Yankton County Planning & Zoning Department at 605-260-4445.
