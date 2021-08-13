CASES DISPOSED: JULY 24-30, 2021
David Earl Martin, 409 Burleigh #2, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,176.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 year with 7 years suspended and 2 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Daniel Lee Nysven, 1116 E. 8th Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender -1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Randal Robert Moderegger, 814 18th Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Tyler James Lee, Senior, Volin; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,428.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender-3+prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules 1 or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Habitual offender-3+prior felonies; Recharged by information.
Keith A. Christensen, 1305 Picotte Street, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Kevin Johnson, 1021 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Roger A. Blackbear, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 21, Yankton; Arrest prior to request for extradition; Extradited.
Joseph Mark Wortman, Allen, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $190.50.
Henry Dale Byl, Sioux Center, Iowa; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Frederick J. Franz, Springfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $231.50.
John Michael Reed, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Hailey J. Garlich, Beecher, Ill.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Andrea Marie Fischer, Menno; Glass containers prohibited; $122.50.
Auner Esau Cortes, 2405 324 West City Limits Road, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Michael Stefanik, West Lafayette, Ind.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Annette Bauwina Fuson, 904 E. 13th Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 courts costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Donna Sue Mutschelknaus, Lesterville; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $3,278.25; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information.
Arthur B. Stewart III, 2502 Douglas Ave. Apt. 10, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Grant Leland McManigal, Platte Center, Neb.; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,346.50; Jail sentence of 77 days with 2 days credit; Three years probation; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Marbeth Kay Nyquist, 1003 Summit St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving to left of grade or curve; $132.50.
Fred Santens, 1005 Cedar St. #7, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $1,211.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended; Possession of stolen property; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment.
Cecil Roy Anderson, Junior, Lawton, Okla.; Overweight on axle; $655.90.
Vicki A. Cooley, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Glyndon Knutson, Beresford; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nathan Paul Ellinger, 1703 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Sebastian Robert Falkenberg, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Destiny Hogan, Sioux Falls; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by complaint; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by complaint.
Nina Lynn Tallman, Wakonda; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; $504.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert Travis Reid, Junior, Sioux Falls; Fleeing from officer on foot; $166.50.
Floyd E. Wilde, Winnipeg, Manitoba; Overweight on axle; $243.50.
Roger Black Bear, 1001 Memory Ln, Apt. 21, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by complaint.
Joshua Joel Mueller, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Speeding on other roadways.
Melinda Sue Tank, 617 Locust, Yankton; Allow unauthorized person to use vehicle; $132.50.
Tammy Stewart, Nevada, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Gerald William Janssen, Balaton, Minn.; Maximum weight per tire width; $215.50.
Brooke Delores Schloss, Avon; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Andrew Jacob Schieffer, 1208 Lexie Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lee Alexander Haeffner, Sioux Falls; Expired annual inspection; $182.50; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Tanner Lee Joachimsen, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Avery Garcia, Vermillion; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Aaron Duane White, Lincoln, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense.
Coddie Jerrald Neerings, Irene; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Patricia Ann Cunningham, Mitchell; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Courtney J. Ortega, Pierre; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended.
Logan Kromarek, Scotland; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Gregory Allen O’Toole, Sibley, Iowa; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
Christopher Baldrige, Aberdeen; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 1 day credit.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, 802 E. 13th, #10, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $716.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Naydeli Morales, Grand Island, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jose Pio Lopez Hernandez, Sioux Falls; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
