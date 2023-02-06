PIERRE — The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Gov. Kristi Noem’s Office of Economic Development, hosts this annual competition to foster and reward the entrepreneurial spirit in South Dakotans who vie for prize money to launch their business idea.

South Dakota residents with new business ideas are encouraged to enter the Giant Vision Business Competition for a chance to win up to $20,000. South Dakota college/university/technical school students, can enter the Giant Vision Student Competition and compete for a top prize of $5,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.