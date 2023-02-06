PIERRE — The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Gov. Kristi Noem’s Office of Economic Development, hosts this annual competition to foster and reward the entrepreneurial spirit in South Dakotans who vie for prize money to launch their business idea.
South Dakota residents with new business ideas are encouraged to enter the Giant Vision Business Competition for a chance to win up to $20,000. South Dakota college/university/technical school students, can enter the Giant Vision Student Competition and compete for a top prize of $5,000.
Application requirements, FAQs, and a statewide list of organizations that provide application assistance are available at southdakotagiantvision.com. An expanded offering of the FAST Launch Business Boot Camp, presented by South Dakota Biotech and South Dakota EPSCoR, is designed to assist South Dakota entrepreneurs and small businesses with beginning and expanding their business through the Giant Vision Competition and SBIR/STTR funding. Online, on-demand sessions are available. Details at https:/bit.ly/3zhPecX.
Giant Vision is open to all South Dakotans. In addition to cash awards, the competition will bring people with new business ideas together with judges and other invited guests who have business development experience and those who have the capacity to make venture investments.
Application deadlines are March 3 for the business, or open, competition and March 10 for the student competition. Selected qualifiers will compete for prize money Tuesday, April 25, in Sioux Falls.
