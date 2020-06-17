The Yankton Community Library is now taking appointments for computer use by those 18 and older. Available appointment times will include 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Call the library at 605-668-5275 to schedule your appointment.
Appointments will also be available for test proctoring or use of the copier, fax or microfilm machines. No browsing will be allowed at this time. However, you may still request items through our curbside pickup service. Curbside hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The library will be extending our pickup hours to include Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon beginning on Saturday, June 20.
When you have an appointment scheduled, library staff ask that you arrive five minutes before your appointment. A staff person will let you into the library at that time. You will be asked to wear a face covering while inside the building. If you do not have one, the staff will provide one for you.
For questions, call 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.