25 Years On The Menu
Yankton’s Banquet has had a “temporary” home at the United Church of Christ for all 25 years of the program’s existence.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

For a quarter-century, the Yankton Area Banquet’s recipe of good food and friendship has brought community members together in service and fellowship.

The Banquet will celebrate 25 years of serving meals to its guests with a picnic at Riverside Park’s shelter No. 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. All are welcome.

