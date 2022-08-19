25 Years On The Menu

For a quarter-century, the Yankton Area Banquet’s recipe of good food and friendship has brought community members together in service and fellowship.
The Banquet will celebrate 25 years of serving meals to its guests with a picnic at Riverside Park’s shelter No. 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. All are welcome.
This meal will be unique in that the Banquet’s board of directors will be serving the meal, and the individuals who usually run the Banquet will be able to eat and socialize with the guests, Board Chair Ross Vanderhule told the Press & Dakotan in an email.
The Banquet’s first meal was served in 1997 at Yankton’s UCC Congregational Church’s Pilgrim Hall, though planning began a year earlier, Dagmar Hoxsie, one of the founding members of the Banquet, told the Press & Dakotan.
“(We were) just a bunch of people from a Social Justice Committee who decided to imitate Sioux Falls’ Banquet,” she said. “They do it every day. We do it once a week.”
The banquet’s organizers invite groups from the Yankton area, who take turns serving the guests and include individuals from churches, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton Medical Clinic, local businesses and banks, Hoxsie said.
“We have people come from all over,” she said. “(Thursday) night, we had a church group from St. Helena, Nebraska.”
Volunteer groups plan and prepare each meal and then serve the guests, which can number anywhere from 30-50 people, Hoxsie said, adding that organizers guide volunteers through the process.
“That’s a wonderful aspect of the Banquet: It opens the door for people to volunteer to put their faith into action,” she said. “The Banquet has given thousands of people the chance to volunteer and a chance to really listen to people who are down and out.”
Many volunteers arrive after work, prepared to serve but tired, Hoxsie said.
“But at the end of the night, they say, ‘I feel so good. I go home with a happy heart.’ And that touches me because they were tired and they worked all evening,” she said.
Though having enough volunteers is important, the Banquet’s guests are its catalyst, and without them, it wouldn’t work, Hoxsie said.
The Banquet has always welcomed everyone, and people from all over town attend, including middle-class families and those down on their luck, but what keeps people coming back is the socialization and the surprising friendships that develop, she said.
“There used to be (four) ladies that were widows, about 20 years ago, and they would come every week,” Hoxsie said. “Then — I’ll never forget that — a lady came and stood in the doorway and cried. She (told me), ‘My husband died. I’m so lonesome and I am so tired of eating alone.’ I said, ‘I’ve got the right people for you to sit with.’”
For years, the group of widows attended the Banquet and sat together, she said.
With the recent spike in general prices, the Banquet has seen many people who simply cannot afford to buy groceries.
“(We) have a family of six kids, and the two sons, they look as big as the dad, who is the only one who works,” Hoxsie said. “How do you feed six big kids? (The mother) is out of money all the time.”
The family attends the Banquet and at the end of the evening, if there is food left over, Hoxsie gives them each a meal to take home to help their budget, she said.
As for supplying the Banquet, all that is needed seems to appear, often at the perfect time, including the venue, which in addition to having a kitchen and room for a large group to eat, had to be wheelchair accessible, she said.
“UCC offered its Pilgrim Hall. The name is even perfect. That was a miracle,” Hoxsie said. “Shortly after, the director from the Sioux Falls Banquet called and said, ‘Have you gotten any dishes yet?’ We said, ‘No.’ She said, ‘Your dishes just came.’”
The dishes turned out to be 10 dozen trays that the Banquet still uses to serve its guests today. Another call from Sioux Falls two days later provided silverware and cups that fit the trays, Hoxsie said.
When the Banquet’s organizers were searching for a freezer, one was donated by a couple who entered a raffle just so they could give the prize to the Banquet.
“They won,” she said. “The next day, they gave us a freezer, and that thing fit exactly where it had to go.”
Until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Banquet was served weekly on Thursday and two Tuesdays a month. COVID brought the Banquet to a close temporarily, but by that summer, it had returned weekly on Thursdays with only curbside pickup through spring 2021.
Due to COVID safety precautions, volunteer groups, who usually supply the milk, were not brought in to serve.
“I said to Carolyn Meyers, our director, ‘We’ve got to have milk.’ She said, ‘That’s expensive. We don’t have the money,’” Hoxsie said. “A guy walks in and says, ‘Who can I leave a check with? I want to make a donation to the Banquet.’ The check was for $800. I said, ‘Carolyn, here’s your milk money.’”
By last summer, the Banquet was back in full swing, indoors and in person on Thursday nights.
“Carol and Bruce Meyers are a blessing, and they really pushed for that,” she said. “Carolyn said, ‘The need is there, and we’ve just got to do it.’ We had no ill effects.”
Organizers hope to eventually bring back the Banquet’s Tuesday nights, Hoxsie said.
Meanwhile, the Banquet donates back to the community whenever it can.
“Through the years we have supplied ‘back to school’ items to the children,” Hoxsie wrote in a letter to the P&D titled, “The Banquet At 25.” “When summer starts, each child can choose one activity to participate in. This year, we have given out 100 swim passes, due to so many generous donations.”
A few good people can do a lot of good, she said.
“You know, during all those 25 years, God always had a hand in it,” Hoxsie said. “You wouldn’t believe how things came through the door that we needed. It made believers out of everybody.”
