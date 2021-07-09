A free webinar with Brooklyn-based author Tyler J. Kelley, author of the new book “Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways,” will be held Wednesday, July 14, at 2 p.m.
The havoc caused by the buildup of sediment behind Gavins Point Dam is detailed in this new book by the author. “Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways” tells the story of attempts to bridle the country’s most powerful rivers through personal portraits of the men and women whose lives and livelihoods depend on these tenuously tamed streams.
The book not only explores the nation’s aging waterway infrastructure, including locks and dams, but also addresses the racial and economic injustices that have long been part of our government’s responses to economic and environmental disasters. The book considers our aging infrastructure — much of it built in the 1950s — and asks that we reimagine it, because while our climate and values have changed, our dams and levees have not.
During the webinar, Kelley will talk with Jerry Oster, news director at WNAX in Yankton.
The webinar is hosted by the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition. Email msaconline@gmail.com for additional information.
