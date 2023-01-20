Early experiences are critical to a child’s ongoing learning and success. That’s why the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center is providing a valuable learning opportunity for families and childcare providers. The goal is to strengthen the collaboration among adults so they can work together to support learning in young minds.

The Early Literacy for Providers and Families training is offered in partnership with South Dakota’s Early Childhood Enrichment Centers. It is a hybrid class that includes a self-paced, online introduction module followed by live, virtual sessions. There are multiple offerings in winter and spring 2023. The first live, virtual session is on Jan. 24. For additional dates and information, and registration visit sdsfec.org/learning.

