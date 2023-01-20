Early experiences are critical to a child’s ongoing learning and success. That’s why the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center is providing a valuable learning opportunity for families and childcare providers. The goal is to strengthen the collaboration among adults so they can work together to support learning in young minds.
The Early Literacy for Providers and Families training is offered in partnership with South Dakota’s Early Childhood Enrichment Centers. It is a hybrid class that includes a self-paced, online introduction module followed by live, virtual sessions. There are multiple offerings in winter and spring 2023. The first live, virtual session is on Jan. 24. For additional dates and information, and registration visit sdsfec.org/learning.
The training teaches adults how to support language and literacy skills in young children and increase their school readiness in both home and childcare environments. Participants learn to apply evidence-based strategies in personalized ways. The class is intended for anyone supporting children ages 5 years and younger, including parents, registered and unregistered providers, babysitters, grandparents, and more.
Families and providers are encouraged to attend and learn together, but it is open to individuals. All South Dakota providers and family members who complete the class will receive a $100 stipend; providers who attend with a family member of a child in their care will receive an additional $25 stipend. Childcare providers and centers may request promotional materials for families by contacting Darbi Hunt at dhunt@bhssc.org.
The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center (SD SFEC) unites students, families, schools, and communities together by focusing on learner needs from “cradle to career.” SFEC strives to ensure that all learners have the support they need to achieve academic, career, and life goals. For more information, please visit www.sdsfec.org.
