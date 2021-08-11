100 Years Ago
Friday, August 12, 1921
• The pontoon bridge across the Missouri here will be open for business by next week. The pontoon boats are being installed today across the main channel. Ferry traffic has been unusually heavy for the past month, much of it tourist travel.
• A “mushroom” street intersection light is being installed in the pavement at the corner of Fourth and Douglas. It consists of red lights protected by a dome guard of iron, about eight inches high and a couple of feet in diameter. This one is being installed as a trial, and if found satisfactory all the downtown intersections may be equipped. They have proved to be very popular in the east, according to Dr. Murphy.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 12, 1946
• The number of poliomyelitis cases in South Dakota rose to 114 today, an increase of 27 since the last official count was made by the state board of health Saturday. Of the cases reported 40 were between 1 and 5 years old, 26 were between 6 and 10 years old, and 21 were between 11 and 15 years old.
• Hundreds of parishioners and friends attended services at Sacred Heart church this forenoon to pay last respect to the Rt. Rev. Msgr. Lawrence Link who passed away last week, terminating more than a half-century’s service to the local church. The large number of people who attended attested to the esteem in which Father Link was held by members of his church and the many friends he had made through his fifty years here. His body was laid to rest in the Yankton cemetery.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 12, 1971
• Norfolk, Neb., Police Chief James Brenneman has dismissed as “unfounded and unsubstantiated” a statement by state Sen. John De Camp of Neligh that Norfolk is a “big drug center, especially for rural Nebraska.”
• A field of 160 golfers will tee off at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf and Country Club this weekend in quest of the championship in what has become one of the area’s most coveted titles, the Yankton Golf Classic crown.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 12, 1996
• Here’s a new twist for Nebraska: For the first time in 13 years, the Cornhuskers will start the season as the No. 1 team. Nebraska, looking for an unprecedented third straight national title, is the overwhelming No. 1 pick in The Associated Press’ preseason college football poll.
• The United States Post Office issued commemorative stamps this past Thursday in honor of the 100th anniversary of the postal service’s rural carrier. On May 26, 1906, rural mail delivery began in Yankton and Bon Homme counties.
