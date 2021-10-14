• Michael Shelhamer, 31, Springfield, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Amanda Lima Zapon, 44, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Brenda Payer, 35, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Wednesday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Glenn Andersen Jr., 19, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for having no motorcycle endorsement, driving with a suspended license, speeding, eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor) and reckless driving.
• Henry Red Bear, 18, Pierre, was arrested Thursday for aggravated criminal entry of a motor vehicle, intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism, second-degree petty theft (three counts), criminal entry of a motor vehicle (two counts) and purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.