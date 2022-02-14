County Permit Request For Springfield Dollar Business Denied

TYNDALL — By a 3-2 vote, the Bon Homme County Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a conditional use permit for a proposed Dollar General store just north of Springfield.
AAB Engineering, which is working with the Dollar General project, submitted the application. The land is currently zoned agricultural, and the company was seeking approval to operate a retail business on the property.
On a roll call vote, zoning board members Doug Brandt, Tina Talsma and Jason Kokes voted in favor of denying the application, while Justin Rothschadl and Rich Pechous voted against the motion.
P&Z board members expressed safety concerns about the proposed Dollar General’s location. Those concerns ranged from creating a distraction for passing motorists to hazards for residents — particularly children — who would walk from town to the outlying store.
The City of Springfield has discussed annexing the property, located near the Highway 37 corner, into the city limits in order to collect city sales tax from Dollar General.
The commission took the action Monday following more than an hour of public comment that became emotional at times.
Alan Betchan, representing AAB, and Springfield city attorney Derrick Johnson outlined the project and the steps that have been taken. They said the zoning board’s action needs to focus on whether Dollar General has met zoning regulations and whether the land is suitable for a retail operation.
On the other side, audience comments included fears Dollar General would harm local businesses. Audience members also expressed their concern about the way in which city officials have handled the process, with those residents adding they feel left out and uninformed of what was happening.
After the public comment, the zoning board members held extensive discussion and raised a number of questions on the proposal and application.
In the end, P&Z Commission Chairman Kokes asked for a motion on the application. The request was met by silence. After a short period, a motion was made and seconded to deny the request. As chairman, Kokes represented the tie breaking vote.
Both Betchan and Johnson told the Press & Dakotan they would return to their respective bodies and discuss the next course of action.
Dollar General has the land under contract for purchase, but the sale hasn’t been finalized.
Century 21 realtor Jolene Green, who is working with the sale, attended and spoke at Monday’s meeting. She told the Press & Dakotan she anticipates the process moving forward, but the project is running into deadlines under the construction timeline.
The P&Z decision could be appealed. If that occurs, Bon Homme County officials believe the appeal would be taken to circuit court.
