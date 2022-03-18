Yankton Elks Lodge officers and trustees will be installed and longtime members recognized at the annual Elks Purple Ball in the lodge home Saturday, April 9. Installing officers will include District Deputy David Wright of Huron and Jeff Pravecek, past exalted ruler and past district deputy, Yankton.
Officers will be installed at 6:30 p.m. and a roast beef dinner will be served immediately thereafter. No-host social with hors d’ouerves begins at 5:30 p.m. Members and their guests must make reservations for the event by calling the lodge at 665-3333 by Saturday, March 26, if they plan to dine that evening. Members should also bring their membership cards so they may be recognized during a program after dinner.
Those to be installed at the 6:30 p.m. ceremony include: Exalted Ruler Joe Sparks, Leading Knight Bob Zacher, Loyal Knight Allison Spak, Lecturing Knight Paul Pietila, Esquire Daisy Kamback, Tiler Todd Rothenberger, Chaplain James L. Van Osdel, Inner Guard Matt Hanson, Secretary JoLynn Ryken, Treasurer Shawna Cole; as well as Trustees Ward Youngbloom, Rick Anderson, Paul Eichfeld, Alan Reed and Bill Pierce.
Special recognition will be accorded by Tom Reiners, immediate past exalted ruler, who has served the past two years. Reiners will present several awards to conclude his term.
