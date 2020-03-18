The City of Yankton Citywide cleanup previously scheduled to begin March 21 with free drop-off at the Transfer Station and curbside pickup starting April 6 has been postponed indefinitely. The decision was made so that the public works staff can focus on critical services.
Garbage and recycling collection will continue as scheduled.
As concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 reduce in the coming weeks and months, discussions may occur about rescheduling this event.
If you have any questions, contact 668-5213.
