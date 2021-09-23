A new — and destructive — social media craze has hit Yankton.
The Yankton Parks and Recreation Department posted a report and photos Thursday of the vandalism at Riverside Park, prompted by an online challenge.
“There’s a new challenge on Tik Tok that encourages young kids to vandalize restrooms by totally destroying them,” the post said. “It’s a horrible trend that is ruining bathrooms all over the nation. Unfortunately, this happened in one of the men’s restrooms in Riverside Park (Wednesday) night.”
“Just a reminder that vandalism is NOT COOL and does not make you look cool,” the Facebook post added.
Anyone with information on the responsible party should contact the Yankton Police Department.
