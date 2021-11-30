PIERRE — The Retirement Laws Committee will hold their first meeting of the 2021 interim, a joint meeting with the South Dakota Retirement System (SDRS) Board of Trustees, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and at the SDRS office at 222 East Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Retirement Laws Committee is chaired by Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton) with vice chair Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown). Among the items that will be discussed are SDRS Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2021; the SDRS Financial Audit for the period ending June 30, 2021; the Fiscal Year 2022 Investment Update; member demographics and workforce information; the Fiscal Year 2023 Governor’s Recommended Budget for SDRS; and proposed 2022 legislation. Public testimony will also be taken.
The full agenda is available online at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/223649.pdf.
