SD Panel: Leaders Key To Better Political Behavior
Holding elected leaders accountable for boorish or coarse behavior is one strategy to help restore civility to American politics, according to a panel of South Dakota experts in public discourse.

In a recent poll commissioned by South Dakota News Watch, 79% of 500 registered voters said civility in America has gotten worse over the past five years, while only 2.6% said civility has improved during that time.

