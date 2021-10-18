Incidents
• A report was received at 3:40 p.m. Friday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 4:54 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:39 p.m. Friday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:46 p.m. Saturday of a group of teens smoking marijuana on West St.
• A report was received at 7:02 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Green St.
• A report was received at 10:54 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:33 p.m. Sunday of the theft of license plates on Dakota St.
• A report was received at 4:11 p.m. Sunday of the theft of alcohol from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:51 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident near 456th Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.