SIOUX FALLS — Eighty years ago, on March 20, 1942, USS South Dakota (BB 57) slid into the Delaware River at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in Pennsylvania. With the Washington High School band from Sioux Falls playing “Anchors Aweigh,” the ship was commissioned into active service in the U.S. Navy.
When it sailed for the Pacific Ocean in August 1942, Rear Admiral Willis Lee was onboard as commander of the first division of fast battleships to see combat in the Pacific. USS South Dakota served on the front lines in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters of World War II, except during overhaul periods to repair battle damage and upgrade technology. The battleship was in Tokyo Bay for the Japanese surrender ceremony.
USS South Dakota is memorialized at the Battleship South Dakota Memorial on the corner of West 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls. It will open for its 53rd season on Saturday, April 30. Hours are 9:30-5:30, seven days a week through September.
The 80th anniversary of the battleship’s commissioning will be celebrated at the Memorial on Saturday, Aug. 13. Guest speaker is CDR Paul Stillwell, USNR (ret), 30-year editor at the U.S. Naval Institute and recent author of “Battleship Commander: The Life of Vice Admiral Willis A. Lee Jr.”
“We encourage everyone to visit our battleship on the prairie,” says Capt. Diane Diekman, USN (ret), president of the Battleship South Dakota Memorial Foundation. “The museum also honors the current USS South Dakota (SSN 790), an attack submarine commissioned in 2019.”
For more information, email info@southdakotabattleship.org, call (605) 367-7141, or check the website at southdakotabattleship.org.
