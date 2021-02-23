VERMILLION — Join the Vermillion Public Library and guest speaker Phil LaDouceur for a virtual tour of Turkey’s European city, Istanbul. Learn more about some of the famous sites, including Hagia Sophia, Topkapı Palace, the Blue Mosque and more.
This free program will be presented through Zoom, and registration is required. We will meet online at noon on Friday, March 5. Register by March 4 to guarantee a spot. Registration can be done through the Vermillion Public Library website at vermillionpubliclibrary.org/programming or by visiting bit.ly/istanbulvpl.
