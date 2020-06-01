100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 2, 1920
• The Schuetz Brothers are digging a basement for their new garage with the help of two Samson tractors. Each tractor moves about 75 yards of dirt a day.
• June, the wedding month of the whole year, started out with a rush yesterday at the courthouse. Seven licenses were issued here yesterday.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 2, 1945
• The cream of the riding horses of this part of the country was exhibited to 1,500 enthusiastic spectators who gathered in Vermillion on Memorial Day to witness the second annual horse show sponsored by the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce.
• A “Good Samaritan” act, which goes to show there are lots of good people still in the world with a good percentage of them living in Yankton County, came to light a few days ago when Arthur A. Van Driel, a Central township farmer, post office Utica, got out of the hospital where he had been confined for four weeks and found that 16 of his neighbors brought or sent tractors with driver and plowed and seeded his 65-acre corn field for him.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 2, 1970
• Yankton police received a report this morning of an attempted theft of wheels and tires at Tri-County Tractor Sales Inc. on N. Highway 81 sometime Monday night or early today. The wheels and tires had been removed from two pieces of equipment but were left there, just inside the fence.
• Five new records were set by the Yankton High School Bucks this spring in a fine season climaxed by a second place finish in the ESD and a tie for fourth place in the strongest Class AA field yet assembled in South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Friday, June 2, 1995
• A group of Yankton area citizens interested in utilizing SD Human Services Center vintage barns shared ideas and dreams while touring the area. The group continued to envision its goal of developing an exposition center including petting zoo, living farm and other activity supported in the barns and grassland.
• Residents in the Charles Mix County town of Lake Andes don’t mean to carp about it, but they promise a good time to all attending their annual Fish Days which begins tonight. Festival goers hope to reel in some good times and net themselves great memories at the celebration which runs through Sunday.
