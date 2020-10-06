100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 7, 1920
• With virtually the same line-up that defeated the Armour team here last Friday and then made such a good showing against the strong Sioux Falls aggregation on the following day. Yankton High School’s football machine will journey to Hartington, Nebraska, tomorrow for its third game of the season.
• Wild cucumbers are a serious menace to pickle growing. The eradication of these plants would reduce, if not entirely eliminate, the mosaic disease of cucumbers which in some sections has practically ruined the pickling business.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 7, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 7, 1970
• Some 600 Yankton-area farmers and Yankton businessmen enjoyed the annual Farmer-Businessmen’s barbeque which was held Tuesday night at the Cottonwood Area near Lake Yankton.
• South Dakota had its first widespread snow of the season Wednesday. Arrival of the white stuff was disguised by temperatures Tuesday as high as the mid-70s. The snow came in the night with a whistling effect, caused by brisk wind.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, October 7, 1995
• A trip to the pumpkin patch or a stop at an area stand offers a variety of pumpkins for the upcoming season. Whether fruit for a pie or to add to Halloween décor, pumpkins are ready now.
• In observance of Native American Day Oct. 9, the Yankton elementary schools are planning several activities that will explore and provide an appreciation for Native American culture. “Each classroom has several things planned throughout the day,” said Webster School principal Paul Struck. “There will be a lot of integrating Native American culture into school subjects.”
