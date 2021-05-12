Feeding Yankton will hold a food distribution event on Wednesday, May 19, from 3-6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot. Enter through the Dairy Queen parking lot. Do not line up before 2 p.m.
There will be one box per household or two boxes per car. A second household member must be in the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.