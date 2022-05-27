‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories tied to National Mental Health Awareness Month.
BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
SIOUX FALLS — In May 2014, Erik Muckey seemed to have it all as a graduating University of South Dakota student in Vermillion.
He arrived on campus as a freshman with a nearly full-ride scholarship. He became highly involved in high-profile professional and student organizations, and he served as student body president.
In addition, he co-founded a mental health student organization known as Lost&Found, working to prevent suicide among young adults ages 15-34. A group of five USD friends formed the group, which later became a non-profit organization.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed and to be a part of many things,” he told the Press & Dakotan, noting he failed to realize the burnout and social anxiety that came with it.
Muckey didn’t see himself as someone who would experience anxiety and depression, leading to suicidal thoughts. He considered himself blessed with supportive family and friends along with many professional connections.
But at graduation, Muckey felt an incredible darkness and sense of loss. He had no job, he was leaving the structured university setting and success he had known, and his friends were spreading out across the nation.
He began to wonder what his life meant -- and if it was even worth living.
He experienced depression and anxiety, along with almost daily thoughts of suicide. He never planned or attempted suicide, but he realized he needed support because of two sources: his journaling and his work with Lost&Found.
Dennis “D.J.” Smith of Mitchell was one of the USD students who formed Lost&Found in 2010. “D.J. had lost a friend to suicide while he was in high school, and he wanted to do something to make a difference,” Muckey said.
Smith had worked with the subject as a FCCLA project in high school, and he wanted to take it to the next level at USD. Muckey joined the effort at his friend’s encouragement.
Muckey didn’t realize his own burnout and unresolved grief over the deaths of loved ones, he said on the Lost&Found website. He didn’t see himself facing mental health issues, as the subject rarely arose while he grew up in his small hometown.
“Things kept getting lower, it seemed, and I couldn’t imagine living anymore with that kind of pain,” he said. “I didn’t create a plan or attempt suicide, but I did journal about how I was feeling. When I actually read what I was writing, something snapped in me for a moment.”
In his Lost&Found message, Muckey described that feeling.
“After spending the past four years as part of Lost&Found’s early team and supporting families who had lost loved ones to suicide, I realized how far down I was and knew immediately I needed to get help,” he said. “For one lucid moment, I couldn’t imagine the pain I would have caused my family and friends had I not gotten the help I needed.”
Muckey sought professional help starting summer 2014, calling it a “godsend” that brought him great benefit in reclaiming his life. He moved to the Twin Cities and completed his graduate degrees at the University of Minnesota.
Also in 2014, Smith stepped down from his Lost&Found leadership role and Muckey took over as president of the organization’s board of directors.
While in graduate school, Muckey enjoyed the urban life and found success in the Twin Cities. However, he felt drawn back to South Dakota and moved to Sioux Falls for personal and professional reasons.
TODAY’S ROLE
Fast forward to today, where Muckey serves as executive director of Lost&Found. The non-profit organization has grown far beyond its start at USD and South Dakota State University in Brookings.
“We serve 13 post-secondary institutions from the Twin Cities to the Wyoming border,” he said. “We have expanded our services a great deal, especially during the pandemic.”
The organization’s footprint isn’t the only thing that has grown since its 2010 founding, Muckey said. He pointed to the successes of addressing what was an often unknown or taboo subject.
“I think the greatest change that has happened over the past 12 years is awareness of the need to invest in mental health. There is an increased realization that it’s a good thing (to address it),” he said.
“There is a lot more acceptance of talking about it. The topic is there, for better or worse, and there has never been so much focus and discovery.”
Challenges remain across the board, but some groups are experiencing even greater hardships, Muckey said. Lost&Found has discovered a disproportionate suicide rate among Native Americans and the LGBTQ communities.
“Native American communities are dealing with decades, even centuries, of historical trauma on top of their current economic and social challenges,” he said. “And the LGBT community, particularly transgender persons, faces many efforts in public policy geared against them, giving them the message they aren’t wanted or valued.”
The pandemic has also seen an acceleration in addiction, social media usage (including bullying) and other challenges, he said.
RAISING AWARENESS
Despite the strides with awareness, many people are still uncomfortable with talking about suicide or seeking help for themselves or others, Muckey said. In addition, the available resources have improved during the past 12 years but still lag far behind the growing demand.
“We haven’t yet developed a system or enough professionals in that field to meet the demand. It remains a missing link,” he said. “We also need to continue creating awareness. We have to think big and continuing working with our health systems. We haven’t quite grown enough to match the need.”
Also during the past 12 years, Muckey has seen mental health issues grow greatly.
“It’s very clear, especially with the pandemic, the rate of reported depression and anxiety has skyrocketed and continues to stay very elevated,” he said. “Students remained isolated during the past two years. They were learning online at home rather than with others in the classroom, and they weren’t socializing or taking part in activities with others.”
Many schools have stepped up their mental health offerings, and Lost&Found seeks to offer a support network. The organization has 10 employees and receives both public and private funding for its operating budget.
Lost&Found has stepped up its work with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), which consists of NCAA Division II schools in five states.
In addition, the organization has also held conversations with the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, Muckey said. “The U of M presents a different setting than other colleges in the region. You have an urban setting with a diverse population of 80,000 students, which is larger than many small cities,” he said.
Regardless of the school’s size or location, students face many of the same challenges, Muckey said. He sees tremendous opportunities for growth and meeting the need for more mental health professionals and services, including more community-based programs.
Muckey plans to continue his role with Lost&Found. He knows the organization’s impact from his own experiences.
“I know the importance of having access to help and knowing it’s all right to reach out for it,” he said. “If I didn’t have the resources I did, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
