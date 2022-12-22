The Yankton Community Library will be providing free, fun activities to help families fight cabin fever over winter break.
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 1-3 p.m., families are invited to come to the library for a variety of board games and Wii games. Feel free to play one of our games or bring your own game and find others to join the fun.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, is a day to bring your creativity and STEAM skills to the library for a maker space day. Supplies will be provided for building marble runs. Families can experiment with angles and force to get their marbles to the end of their run! This program will run from 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29, from 1-3 p.m., the library will have an all-you-can-craft buffet. Come assemble a pre-made craft or just gather supplies to make your own crafty creations. A variety of craft supplies will be available throughout the entire program.
Friday, Dec. 30, the library will be hosting a Noon Year’s Eve party from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Guests are invited to dress their best and join us for photos, crafts, fun, and a noon countdown. All the fun of New Year’s Eve without staying up late.
