VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota School of Education will receive $15,000 from Start Today SD and the U.S. Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) to develop a Teacher Fellows Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP).

South Dakota universities recently became eligible to apply for RAP funding to address the teacher shortage across the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.