Avian Flu Concerns

Authorities are asking poultry producers to practice biosecurity as South Dakota and Nebraska — including the Yankton region — are seeing growing numbers of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu.
Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Hutchinson counties are among nearly a dozen South Dakota counties recording bird flu, as has Holt County in north-central Nebraska.
Additionally, the disease was detected in wild geese in Cedar County of northeast Nebraska, which needs to be watched, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley.
“Infected wild birds can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, so we encourage backyard poultry and commercial poultry flocks to continue to remain vigilant, practice good biosecurity and report sick or dying birds immediately,” he said.
Dr. Mendel Miller, the South Dakota assistant state veterinarian, said the number of cases have increased in recent days. He declined to list specific areas or flocks which recorded bird flu cases.
“We don’t narrow down locations, but as of (Wednesday), we were at 11 counties,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “And all of those have come within the last 3 1/2 weeks.”
The affected counties, representing a patchwork of the eastern half of the state, included Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clark, Edmunds, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, McPherson and Spink.
“In South Dakota, it’s occurring in predominantly large flocks, mostly commercial operations along with larger backyard flocks,” Miller said. “It’s a very contagious disease with high mortality.”
Rising temperatures would produce the best development in combating the avian flu, Miller said. “Warm weather really helped in 2015 (with the last outbreak). This virus doesn’t survive in hotter weather,” he said.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the flu’s presence in a commercial mixed species flock in Charles Mix County. The birds were tested at a national laboratory at South Dakota State University.
Miller noted the bird flu presence in a number of South Dakota counties. “It’s hard to predict, but it seems not to be slowing down too much,” he said.
The South Dakota cases don’t appear to be spreading from facility to facility, with each site developing its own outbreak, Miller said “That makes it somewhat more difficult to determine how the avian flu reaches a particular flock,” he said.
South Dakota was part of the national bird flu outbreak in 2015, but the current trend appears different in the state this time around, Miller said.
“Twice as many premises are affected as there were in 2015,” he said. “Overall, it seems to be spreading faster.”
The current bird flu outbreak has also grown rapidly across the nation, Miller said.
“There were five more states added in the last 24 hours. We’re pushing 20 to 25 states that have at least one case,” he said. “They go from Delaware and Maryland on the East Coast to those in our region, including South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wyoming. It’s all over.”
In Nebraska, authorities have called off auctions and fairs in the state amid the outbreak.
Effective immediately, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has canceled poultry events in the state in an effort to limit the spread. The order remains in effect until May 1, at which time it will be re-evaluated.
At the present time, NDA will continue to allow the selling of chicks, ducklings and goslings at farm stores as such birds are hatched in National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) flocks.
The NDA announced the fourth known case of bird flu in the state, coming from a small backyard with mixed flock in Holt County. The flock consisted of 50 or fewer chickens and waterfowl. The farm has been quarantined and the birds will be disposed of in an approved manner.
Additionally, NDA will establish a 6.2-mile surveillance zone, as is USDA policy, around the affected premises. A surveillance zone means poultry producers should be on heightened alert and practice biosecurity measures to protect their flock.
According to the USDA, Nebraska’s bird flu detections include two commercial poultry flocks in Butler County with a combined total of about one million broilers.
USDA officials are working with both South Dakota and Nebraska officials on preventing and detecting bird flu and responding once it has been detected, according to a news release.
South Dakota producers are doing a good job with biosecurity, remembering the 2015 outbreak and applying many lessons learned from the experience, Miller said. He doesn’t hold any predictions on what direction or scope bird flu will take this time.
Producers with infected flocks take depopulation measures approved by the USDA and the American Veterinary Medicine Association (AVMA), he added.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
As part of the Nebraska’s prevention measures, all poultry entering the state must be accompanied by a VS form 9-3 or Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI, or health certificate).
Those who are considering moving an animal into Nebraska from an affected state should call NDA at (402) 471-2351 to learn more. Nebraska poultry owners wanting to ship poultry out of state should consult the state veterinarians of the destination states for import requirements.
NDA is encouraging bird owners to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flock, they should report it to NDA immediately.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.