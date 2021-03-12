SIOUX FALLS — A minimum-security state prison inmate who walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center back in November 2020 is in custody.
According to the Department of Corrections, inmate Corey Bales was arrested in Sioux Falls and has been returned to the state penitentiary.
Bales was one of three inmates who walked away from the Yankton facility Nov. 27. All three inmates have now been apprehended.
Bales is serving a 3-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in Beadle County; a 5-year with 2-years suspended sentence for identify theft from Lincoln County; and a 7-year with 4-years suspended sentence for forgery from Lincoln County.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second- degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
