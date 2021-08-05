100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 6, 1921
• Progress on the bridge is satisfactory, and the eight piers should be completed by the first of January, according to a statement issued by President D.B. Gurney of the bridge company after a regular meeting of the board of directors yesterday afternoon.
• W.J. Fantle, who has in the past demonstrated his success as a gardener in a number of lines, was today displaying some exceptionally fine clusters of tame grapes grown on vines at his home. He reports that the vines have made remarkable growth and are simply burdened with clusters of fruit.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 6, 1946
• Fresh from a 13 to 5 victory over the Southeastern loop leading Midway nine, the Yankton Cowboys open a two-game home stand at Riverside tomorrow evening at 5:30 when they battle the Gayville Tiger Independents in a practice tilt.
• Mr. and Mrs. Francis Bride, of Yankton, were among 140,000 devout worshippers who gathered at the Basilica of Ste. Anne in Quebec, Canada, on July 26, when pilgrims from various points in the United States and Canada attended the feast of Ste. Anne.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 6, 1971
• Five weeks of intensive study at the Asian Institute at Mount Marty were topped off last night with an Indian food banquet. Rev. Anthony Coelho of India exchanged impressions of the US with those who attended. Sister Ann Kessler, director of MMC’s Asian Institute led the event.
• “Art in nature and nature in art,” a sidewalk art show and sale, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to sunset on the mall east of the W.H. Over Dakota Museum on the campus of USD. The show will feature local and area artists, and refreshments will be served.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 6, 1996
•For the past month a new emergency vehicle has been carrying lifesaving equipment in Yankton County. The 1990 Chevrolet truck was purchased through Huron’s government surplus this past winter. Its history revealed it was originally used in Washington, D.C.
• The Yankton-Vermillion Vipers Swim Team finished second overall in the S.D. Long Course Championships at Memorial Park Pool last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.