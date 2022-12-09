Officials Discuss Rise Of Airbnb, Vrbo In Area

The concept of vacation rental properties has been around for about as long as there have been vacations and travelers willing to take them.
But in recent years, aided by the internet, the general public has had unprecedented access to these properties. Dominating this market are Airbnb and Vrbo, which allow users to book lodgings in everything from spare bedrooms to whole houses, condos and other dwellings across the globe.
With tourism continuing to grow in the Yankton area, several offerings from both services have become available both in Yankton and the Lewis & Clark Lake area.
The Press & Dakotan spoke with local officials about the rise in vacation rentals, what it means for them and how they may be dealt with going forward.
AIRBNB & VRBO
According to Yankton Thrive Tourism Director Jay Gravholt, vacation rentals tend to differ from more traditional lodging such as hotels.
“These are privately owned — although sometimes corporately owned — homes that people rent through a third-party booking system such as Airbnb or Vrbo,” he said. “That third party takes a commission on the bookings, but it is up to the property owner to ensure the place is clean and ready for guests. … Vacation rentals of the past and traditional bed-and-breakfast’s have typically done their own marketing and get the word out that way, although I wouldn’t be surprised if some B&B’s do list on Airbnb and Vrbo.”
Haven Thorn of Airbnb’s communications and public affairs team told the Press & Dakotan that the service started out of a time of need.
“Airbnb was founded during the Great Recession when co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia needed help affording their rent,” Thorn said. “Airbnb hosts now build on that founding story and reap the economic benefits of hosting. As the cost of living continues to rise, hosts can use the extra income earned on Airbnb to contribute to their rent, save for a home or pay for other living expenses.”
In the Yankton area, several listings are available for anything from private rooms in the city to full houses and cabins around Lewis & Clark Lake. Outside of Yankton, users can also find several unique dwellings to rent space in, including converted grain silos, cabooses and even the launch control facility of a decommissioned Atlas F missile silo.
On the other hand, Vrbo has been around a little longer.
“We started pairing homeowners with families looking for places to stay in 1995, and Vacation Rentals By Owner (Vrbo) was born,” its website states. “Since then, we’ve grown into a trusted global vacation brand with a unique selection of 2+ million whole homes all over the world.”
In contrast to Airbnb, Vrbo tends to only offer whole-dwelling options. Several Vrbo listings are also available in the Yankton area, many of which are listed on both services.
The Press & Dakotan attempted to reach out to Vrbo for more on its services, but no response was received by press time.
REGULATION & OUTREACH
Local officials are also taking note of the area’s booming vacation rental business.
Yankton Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan that the city is keeping an eye on this growth but hasn’t felt the need for any major changes to its ordinances.
“We’ve watched the situation closely for a number of years now and kind of monitored, periodically, how many there may be within the corporate limits,” he said. “The numbers haven’t really been at a level where we’re thinking there’s a call to action as far as consideration of an ordinance.”
He said, at last check, he believed there were fewer than 10 vacation rental properties listed within the city limits.
By contrast, Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter said the county is contemplating what, if anything, it needs to do.
“We’ve had some ongoing discussion about what we should be doing or if we want to regulate Airbnbs and things,” he said. “The question started a while back, and we’ve started sending them through as a conditional-use permit with an unclassified use.”
He said much of the concern comes down to how much neighbors might be affected, as well as extra amenities.
“When you have different people coming to a residence every week, the neighbors have had some concerns about that: how many people they’d bring to an area, they’d have dogs running around that they didn’t know,” he said. “In the past, we’ve had some discussions on whether or not they should be allowed to have other campers there, tent sites, how the parking is going to work, occupancy concerns.”
Vetter said he expects the County Commission to discuss the matter following the board’s reorganization in January.
Mingo said he doesn’t see any potential regulation relying on quantity of rental properties in the city.
“I think it has more to do with if there’s any concerns related to that type of occupancy,” he said. “The things we hear about in vacation areas is use of Vrbos as party houses and things like that where you might have 20 people showing up at a house for a weekend so there’s maybe a dozen cars and there’s nowhere to park. … If we start to have concerns, comments or complaints from situations that arise from that sort of occupancy, I think that will be our call to action, so to speak, and our reason for considering some sort of regulatory tool.”
He said no complaints or concerns have been lodged with the city so far about a vacation rental property in the city.
Thorn noted that Airbnb is taking steps to curb properties from being used for parties.
“We know the overwhelming majority of guests are respectful neighbors and travelers, and that the vast majority of hosts share their homes responsibly,” he said. “Equally, we are committed to reducing instances of unauthorized parties and helping hosts protect against neighborhood disruption, and certain times of year, like New Year’s Eve, can attract a higher risk of unauthorized or disruptive parties.”
Mingo said some communities are even finding ways to profit off of Vrbos and Airbnbs.
“Some communities have more staff than we do and are maybe more able to be more involved in licensing more activities,’ he said. “They actually try to derive some revenue off of Vrbos and those sorts of things. We don’t have enough of them for there to be any value in thinking of it as a revenue stream.”
Meanwhile, the local tourism sector is taking a warm approach to vacation rentals.
“I have contact with some of the Airbnb and Vrbo members, as they also are members of Yankton Thrive,” Gravholt said. “On our website, we only have lodging listings for members. We do have a link to both the Airbnb and Vrbo sites so people can easily access them, but we place our members higher on the list.”
He added that Thrive seeks to highlight all of the area’s lodging options, be it traditional or non-traditional.
“From a tourism standpoint, I always want to highlight our members and businesses that our engaged with us,” he said. “However, people visiting our website will have a full menu of lodging options, including the links to those short-term rentals.”
OPPORTUNITIES
Vetter said he sees a positive of having more vacation rental options in the county as more people flock to the lake area.
“Obviously, there’s some benefits in regards to having more places for visitors to come into the community,” he said.
Mingo said vacation rentals, in his view, tend to fit in with the intended land use of their properties.
“As long as the land use fits in the given zoning district it is occurring in, we don’t really have a reason to develop a tool to regulate it,” he said. “Typically, you develop regulatory tools when you’re trying to address a specific issue or concern. So far, what we’ve seen is, they are not creating anything that would be a catalyst for developing a regulatory tool.”
Gravholt said that the vacation rentals concept is only getting bigger in South Dakota, and he sees a lot of potential for the area.
“This is something that has been booming in South Dakota — especially in the Hills,” he said. “I view them as an opportunity.”
