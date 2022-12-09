Officials Discuss Rise Of Airbnb, Vrbo In Area
Adobe Stock

The concept of vacation rental properties has been around for about as long as there have been vacations and travelers willing to take them.

But in recent years, aided by the internet, the general public has had unprecedented access to these properties. Dominating this market are Airbnb and Vrbo, which allow users to book lodgings in everything from spare bedrooms to whole houses, condos and other dwellings across the globe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.