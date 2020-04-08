Don’t worry: You probably won’t catch COVID-19 from reading this newspaper.
The South Dakota Newspaper Association relayed an article this week from the Society of Editors (SOE) on a World Health Organization (WHO) statement about the transmission of the virus via some everyday objects.
“The WHO has stated that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and therefore the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus through receipt of a newspaper is infinitely small,” the SOE said in the article.
The article noted that, according to the WHO, “the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low.”
While the virus has been shown to exist for up to 24 hours on cardboard, it was noted that, since newsprint is even more porous, it can be assumed that the ability of the virus to survive on a newspaper is even smaller.
Added British virologist George Lomonossoff, “Newspapers are pretty sterile because of the way they are printed and the process they’ve been through (to be produced).”
