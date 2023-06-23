100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 24, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, June 24, 1948
• Spraying operations in Yankton alleys and along Marne Creek have been resumed after the recent rainy period which held up the fly-control program for more than a week, it was announced today. Before the rainy spell, almost the entire western half of the city had been covered and the committee is planning to re-spray most of that area since precipitation destroys the residual effect of the DDT mixtures used.
• Members of the Peterka school of 1892 and their teacher, John Cole, planned the eighth annual school picnic for last Sunday to be held at the old schoolhouse on the John Stekly farm, north of Tyndall, but because of a rainy day, only five people and the teacher appeared for the event. Of the original enrollment of 29 in Mr. Cole’s early-day school, two have passed away and 20 still live in the Tyndall community.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 24, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 24, 1998
• Although only 18 years old, Megan Dredla can say she has knocked elbows with the Washington elite not once, but twice. Dredla, a recent graduate of Yankton High School, just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where she was awarded the Presidential Scholar medallion. Last summer she made the same trip for Girls Nation.
• Yankton police spoke with twin brothers, who are believed to be responsible for a number of cases of vandalism to a house at 1100 Kennedy Drive. The owner of the house reports the boys have been throwing eggs at the house, leaving dead fish by the front door and throwing fish guts on the roof of the house. The owner did not want charges pressed and the boys said they would leave the man’s house alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.