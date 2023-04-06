FREEMAN — Freeman Academy is hosting Kindergarten Screening on April 12 starting at 4 p.m. in Music Hall.
Interested parents of incoming kindergarteners can sign up to meet with the kindergarten teacher, explore the classroom, and get excited for kindergarten in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.