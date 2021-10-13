GAYVILLE — Gayville Hall presents its monthly musical variety show, T”he Hay Country Jamboree,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in Gayville.
Jamboree regulars, Sioux Falls banjo player and funnyman Dan Kilbride, fiddler extraordinaire Owen DeJong, and guitarist and singer Nick Schwebach, will be joined by newcomers Matt Kiger, singer and guitarist from Irene and the amazing Jared Finck of Yankton on dobro and mandolin.
Jamborees always feature three-or-more musical acts on stage together trading old-time popular tunes, country, bluegrass and humor by turn. The fast-paced shows include a short intermission midway and are presented in an alcohol-free, family-friendly setting.
Gayville Hall is located at 502 Washington Street in Gayville. For general admission seating, the box office opens at 7 p.m. on the night of the show.
