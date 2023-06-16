100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 17, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, June 17, 1948
• After more than two years of organization and planning, the first construction project of the Bon Homme–Yankton Electric association is now well underway and within 60 days it is expected that most of the work will be completed on the initial project. The Bon Homme-Yankton Electric association was incorporated on January 1, 1945, and since that time the association’s office at Tabor has been kept busy with preliminary organization, clearing rights-of-way and making arrangements for materials.
• In an unusually heavy school election Tuesday Mrs. Josephine Pillar and Mrs. Marguerite Jungman were elected to places on the Scotland board of education. Both women defeated the three men candidates by a vote of nearly three to one. This is the first time women have served on the board here.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 17, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 17, 1998
• With his boss out of the running for the job, Chief Deputy States Attorney David Hosmer announced Tuesday that he is an independent candidate for Yankton County State’s Attorney. While he said he has “had an eye out” for the job since his father, Larry, served as state’s attorney 20 years ago, the younger Hosmer said it was just recently that he began to think about running for the job.
• A great education, a great baseball program and the great outdoors. For Dan Kincaid of Homer, Neb., it was just too much to pass up. Kincaid, a standout first baseman for the Homer American Legion baseball program, has signed a letter of intent to attend Mount Marty College and play baseball for the Lancers.
