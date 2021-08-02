A report was received at 12:20 a.m. Sunday of a fight on 3rd St.
A report was received at 8:13 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
A report was received at 11:16 p.m. Sunday of an assault on E. 3rd St.
A report was received at 6:03 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Whiting St.
A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:21 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident off of Woodland Loop.
A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:23 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident in Yankton County.
A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:39 p.m. Saturday of a fire in Mission Hill.
A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:46 p.m. Saturday of vandalism at a residence on 450th Ave.
A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:56 p.m. Saturday of a grass fire on 435th Ave.
