100 Years Ago
Friday, June 25, 1920
• With home grown strawberries off the market, home grown cherries will take the attention fruit buyers the last of the week, they are selling at about 30 cents a box. Honey-dew melons at 75 cents apiece and watermelon at 8 cents a pound will be plentiful this weekend.
• Yankton county farmers were convinced before last evening that this section of the state and had enough rain, but at Yankton county never lets any other place beat its record, this section this morning reports double the amount of water fall of any other part of the country.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 25, 1945
• If the 1945 census returns so far received at the office of County Auditor Charles H. Richardson are to be taken as a true indication of what Yankton county’s census will be when men and women in the armed services and those working in war plants return, there will be a considerable loss from the last state census of 1935, and probably from the federal census of 1940. Persons in the services or working in war plants are counted when absent temporarily.
• Yankton’s bicycle ordinance has been overlooked for a considerable period of time and conditions have become such that a stricter enforcement will be undertaken by the police, at least as far as the practice of riding on sidewalks is concerned, according to Chief Lyman Thomas of the police department.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 25, 1970
• Eighty Americans were killed in action in Vietnam and Cambodia last week, the lowest toll in nine weeks, the U.S. Command reported today. But the number of American wounded increased sharply, from 364 the week before to 643 for the week of June 14-20.
• Several young athletes from this area will be going to the Region 11 Junior Olympic Track and Field Meet in Kalispell, Montana on Saturday, June 27. Led by Sally Plihal, Tyndall, one of the nation’s top young women high jumpers, the South Dakota contingent will consist of Betty Halstead, Hurley sprinter, Krisit Karolevitz, Tabor’s star runner, Rick Beck, Mitchell Kernel weightman, and Tyndall’s hurdler Dave Meyer.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 25, 1995
• No paper
